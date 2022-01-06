CGHS/SPCA double down to honor #BettyWhiteChallenge to animal shelters

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new challenge has trended on social media in honor of beloved late actress Betty White and her love for animals. According to Bloomberg, White served as a board member of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and trustee of the Morris Animal Foundation since the ’70s.

The Columbia-Greene Humane Society and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have doubled down on the trend dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge to honor the life of the animal-loving actress and comedian. Officials said as a specific bonus to CGHS/SPCA, a generous donor will match up to $5,000 of the contributions received by the shelter on Betty’s behalf.

Comedic actress and animal advocate Betty White poses with canine star Uggie on the red carpet at her Friars Club Roast in New York City, sponsored by Instinct(R) natural pet food. According to Uggie’s trainer Omar von Muller (pictured right), “Uggie eats Instinct Raw every day.” (Photo: Business Wire)

White, who passed away at age 99 weeks before her 100th birthday, was not only known for her acting career but also for her dedication to animal advocacy. The challenge that has been put forth nationally is for everyone to consider making a donation to a local animal shelter on Betty’s would-be 100th birthday on January 17, 2022

Now, in honor of her upcoming birthday, fans across the world plan to donate $5 to animal shelters of their choice. To give a donation, you may call the shelter at (518) 828-6044, or by visiting the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA website. Donations can also be mailed to CGHS, Attn: Betty White, 111 Humane Society Road, Hudson, NY 12534.