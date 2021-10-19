Betty Little honored at Clarkson for her veterans, environment work

POTSDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Clarkson University presented its highest community service honor on Friday, to a former New York state senator from the Glens Falls area.

Betty Little, who retired from her ninth term in the Senate at the end of last year, was presented with the Bertrand H. Snell Award by Clarkson President Tony Collins, as well as trustees from the university.

“In a quarter-century as a state representative, Betty Little earned a reputation as a go-to person from the North Country who worked hard for the benefit of the citizens she represented,” said Collins in a release.

Little represented the 45th Senate District, which includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren counties, as well as parts of Washington and St. Lawrence counties. Previously, she served in the New York State Assembly.

Collins praised Little for her work advocating for veterans issues, lowering property taxes, and pushing for environmental conservation.

Also honored alongside Little were North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry F. Douglas; retired Adirondack North Country Association Director Kate Fish; NCPR station manager Ellen Rocco; and the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, including Director Dana McGuire and Interim Director Jolene Munger.

Upon her retirement, Little was honored in Glens Falls and presented the key to the city. A message in her honor was emblazoned on the screen sign outside of Cool Insuring Arena.