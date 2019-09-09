Better Business Bureau encourages customers to file complaints regarding MyPayrollHR

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is encouraging customers to file complaints regarding MyPayrollHR.

BBB says they reached out to the company for more information and received the following message:

Dear Client: We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, we are no longer able to process any further payroll transactions. Please find alternative methods for processing your payrolls. For any payroll batches submitted during this week, including any payroll reversals from last week, please be prepared to find an alternative method to pay employees. We are working to release any funds that are in transit as a result of this matter. We will provide you with updates via this medium as we receive them.

Employers across the country continue trying to figure out how their employees will be paid, after the sudden closure of the Clifton Park-based payroll company.

Clients of MyPayrollHR have been living a nightmare the past couple of days, trying to understand why their past two paychecks have been withdrawn from their accounts.

Customers can file a complaint with BBB at BBB.org/complaint and with the NYS Attorney General’s office at (518)-474-7124 or online at ag.ny.gov.