Bethlehem’s waterfront revitalization moving forward

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Secretary of State Rossana Rosado approved the step-by-step process in the implementation of the Bethlehem Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP), supported by a grant of $77,550, from the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF).

LWRP plans 25 projects to achieve the waterfronts vision in a comprehensive revitalization roadmap for beneficial use to protect the Town’s valuable waterfront resources along with Normans, Volman, and Binnen Kills, and the Hudson River.

“We look forward to continuing our productive partnership with the Town to implement the variety of projects proposed in the LWRP,” said Rosado.

The proposed goal protects the local ecological, conserves agricultural lands, strengthens the physical connection to the waterfront in recreational opportunities while building resiliency for sustaining economic growth.

“Bethlehem’s historic Hudson River region is a complex mixture of heavy industry, residences, parkland, farms, and protected natural areas,” Town of Bethlehem Supervisor David VanLuven said.

Visit the Town of Bethlehem webpage for additional information related to scheduled public events, the LWRP planning process, and public hearings.