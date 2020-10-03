Bethlehem woman arrested on felony drug charges

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rebecca Bradford, 35, of Bethlehem on felony drug charges following a traffic stop.

Police said on Friday an Albany County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Sheriff conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. During the stop, police reportedly learned that the registration of the car was suspended and the driver had a suspended license. Upon further investigation, a K9 search was done and showed a positive alert for the narcotics.

Police said during a search of the car, Deputies found 19.3 grams of Methamphetamine, several packages of Suboxone sublingual strips, 3.5 pills of Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine and multiple Concentrated Cannabis cartridges.

Bradford was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a class B felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Unlawful Possession of Marihuana (a violation)

Possession of Controlled Substance by Ultimate Users Original Container (a violation)

Bradford was sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility and held as pre-arraignment detainee pending an arraignment in the Town of New Scotland Criminal Court.

