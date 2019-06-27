Bethlehem Town Board puts six-month hold on vape shops trying to open in town

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town board in Bethlehem Wednesday night voted 3-1 in favor of a six-month moratorium on smoke and vape shops and medical marijuana dispensaries from opening in town.

The move is in an effort to take time to re-evaluate zoning laws for those types of businesses. This comes after a vape shop was in the process of opening in a building next door to Elsmere Elementary School on Delaware Avenue.

Supporters of the measure say its irresponsible to have a vape shop right next to a school.

Opponents say 9-year-olds are not going to be compelled to start vaping just because a store is in close proximity to the school.

The owners of the business trying to open say they’ve already been given the green light by the Bethlehem building department and have put in thousands of dollars of work into the storefront.

There’s already a vape shop open in town, and the moratorium will not affect that business.