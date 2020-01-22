Bethlehem supervisor to present State of the Town

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem supervisor David VanLuven will deliver the annual State of the Town address Wednesday night.

VanLuven said the address will showcase town accomplishments in 2019 and outline challenges, opportunities and priorities he has set for the town in 2020.

The address will take place at 5:15 p.m. in the auditorium at Town Hall; 445 Delaware Avenue, Delmar.

The town board meeting will meet as normal at 6 p.m. following the address.

For those who would like to tune in but cannot attend, the State of the Town will be live streamed.