Bethlehem senior high school students donate hundreds of toys

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10)— With so many kids in need, student council officers from Bethlehem Central High School set about collecting toys from their homeroom classes. Each class donated around 15 toys, for a total of more than 500.



Lance Corporal Michael Dilcher helps students load the Toys for Tots van.

Monday at 2:30, once school was dismissed for the day, the officers from the student council wheeled the hundreds of toys down to the entrance of the school. Peter Nardoliloo, from Toys for Tots, was there to meet the kids. The students formed a line and soon they had the van loaded up with the toys.