Bethlehem School employees now required to be vaccinated

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Tonight, the Bethlehem School Board voted unanimously that all school employees must have their first vaccine dose by September 9th, the first day of school.

“We have already 88% of our staff fully vaccinated, so we are in good shape,” said Superintendent Jody Monroe.

Employees must become fully vaccinated in compliance with CDC guidelines or they could be terminated from their jobs. The district will work with unions to come up with options for individuals who qualify for an exemption under state and federal law.

“We are just trying to put protocols in place to make sure that they can remain in person. That has been a goal of ours,” explained Monore.

The school’s reopening plan including the vaccine mandate for employees is an added step designed to help keep everyone safe, as they begin another school year in the midst of a pandemic.

