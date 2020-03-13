Bethlehem Public Library closes until further notice

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Bethlehem Public Library will be closing Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. until further notice. Library staff will give updates on their website and social media.

The library said book drops will still be open and they will be relaxing their policy on fines while the library remains closed.

“As a public gathering place, the library is exercising caution to protect the health of the people who use the library and the community at large. Closing the library is the final step in a tiered response to the growing coronavirus concern,” the library said.

Services available online to Bethlehem Library cardholders

Download e-books, audiobooks, and e-magazines through OverDrive. Additional e-magazines are available through Flipster. Click on the eContent graphic on the library’s home page to see what’s available.

Stream movies or explore one of The Great Courses through Kanopy. The digital content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. To get started, or visit bethpl.kanopy.com.

Browse the Research page for access to local history resources, newspaper archives, encyclopedias, Consumer Reports and more.

