Bethlehem police respond to rollover crash

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem police responded to a report of a rollover car crash on Wednesday just after 6 p.m. where the driver reportedly fled the scene.

Police said the crash happened in the area of 302 Orchard Street where a Chrysler Sebring was traveling east when it hit a mailbox on the opposite side of the road, then crossed back over the road overturning into a wooded area on the north side of the road. The driver reportedly fled the scene before police arrived, but was found a short time later on Fisher Boulevard.

Police said the driver of the Sebring was Robert Darling, 36, of Rensselaerville, N.Y. Darling was treated at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash is reportedly still under investigation and charges are pending.

