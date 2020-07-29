Bethlehem Police make arrests after yearlong Glenmont burglary investigation

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bethlehem Police have made two arrests after a Five Guys Restaurant in Glenmont was burglarized in July 2019. Robert Tracy, 40, of Albany and John Seneta, 41, of Rensselaer are now facing multiple charges.

In July 2019 police determined that forced entry had been made to the restaurant and damage was done to the restaurant and money had been stolen. Tracy was arrested on July 20 and Seneta was arrested on July 27.

Charges both men are facing:

Burglary in the 3rd degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of Burglar Tools (misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree (misdemeanor)

Conspiracy in the 5th degree (misdemeanor)

Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)

Tracy and Seneta were arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and both remanded to Albany County Jail without bail due to each having two prior felony convictions. Both defendants are due to appear in Bethlehem Court in August.