Bethlehem Police investigating two Delmar deaths, suspected overdoses, in 24 hours

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem police are investigating two suspected fatal overdoses that took place within a day of one another in Delmar.

Police say one death was on Friday night, and the other on Saturday. They say a 40-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man died, and police believe they both overdosed on a deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl.

If you or someone you know has any information about these deaths, contact Bethlehem police at (518) 439-9973. You can also leave anonymous tips via email, or through Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (833)-ALB-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

Substance abuse help is always available, and the Good Samaritan Law shields overdosing users or those who call for medical help if they’re with someone who overdoses.

Albany County Open Access Program: (866) 930-4999

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports: (877) 8-HOPE-NY or text 467369

