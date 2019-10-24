Bethlehem Police investigating multiple thefts from parked cars

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem Police are currently investigating several reported thefts from cars parked at the Elm Avenue Town Park.

Police say the thefts happened on Wednesday and took place between 4-6 p.m. The suspects broke the windows of cars to get in and steal valuable items that were in plain sight.

Bethlehem Police recommend people proactively try to avoid such incidents by taking these preventative measures:

Always lock your car

Keep items of value out of sight, place them under seats, in compartments or in the trunk

Keep wallets and cellphones on your person, or locked away in compartments

Install tracking apps on electronic devices, this allows them to be tracked by law enforcement and found in the event of theft

Be alert of your surroundings at all times, often times crimes like this take place after suspects watch the person leave their car

Follow the “See Something, Say Something” philosophy at all times, and report suspicious activity, particularly people or vehicles that seem out of place.

Bethlehem Police say initial witnesses describe seeing two men, one with braids in his hair wearing a white t-shirt, breaking the window of a car to steal property then fleeing in a dark colored Mitsubishi SUV.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who was at the locations during the times of the thefts, that may have information, to contact police at (518)-439-9973.