Bethlehem police charge Glenmont man in reported hit-and-run crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department Monday charged William West, 26, of Glenmont with one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash following an investigation.

Police say on Monday, August 23 just before 8 a.m., they responded to a report of a pedestrian involved, personal injury, hit-and-run crash on Kenwood Avenue near Delsmere Avenue in Delmar in the area of the Bethlehem Central Middle School. Once on scene, emergency personnel reportedly found a 46-year-old woman who had sustained a head injury from a passing vehicle.

The woman was then treated on scene by Delmar-Bethlehem EMS and Albany County Sheriff’s Paramedics and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Following the incident, Bethlehem police reportedly developed information from witnesses in the area and began an investigation into the incident in order to find the vehicle that had left the scene of the crash. During the investigation, police say they determined that a 2021 Dodge Ram pick-up truck had been traveling westbound at the time of the crash and that the passenger side mirror had hit the woman in the head.

On Monday, West was charged and released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Bethlehem Court at a later date.

Additionally, the Bethlehem Police Department would like to remind everyone that school is back in session next week resulting in a large increase in the number of bicyclists, pedestrians, and vehicle traffic in and around all school zones.

Bethlehem police offer the following safety tips for everyone to ensure a safe school year.

For Motorists:

  • Watch out for bicycles and pedestrians – as we anticipate an increase in young people walking and biking to school
  • Obey all school zone speed limits
  • Stop for flashing school bus lights
  • Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks
  • Do NOT drop off students on roadways around the school, utilize only the school parking lots for student drop offs.

For Bicyclists and Pedestrians:

  • Always walk facing traffic
  • Always bike with traffic, and follow all vehicle and traffic laws (wear a helmet)
  • Do not use earphones or headphones when walking or biking near traffic
  • Be alert for the actions of motorists
  • Cross within designated crosswalks and if the intersection is controlled with crossing signals – use the signal and wait for authority to cross.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire