Bethlehem police charge Glenmont man in reported hit-and-run crash

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department Monday charged William West, 26, of Glenmont with one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash following an investigation.

Police say on Monday, August 23 just before 8 a.m., they responded to a report of a pedestrian involved, personal injury, hit-and-run crash on Kenwood Avenue near Delsmere Avenue in Delmar in the area of the Bethlehem Central Middle School. Once on scene, emergency personnel reportedly found a 46-year-old woman who had sustained a head injury from a passing vehicle.

The woman was then treated on scene by Delmar-Bethlehem EMS and Albany County Sheriff’s Paramedics and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Following the incident, Bethlehem police reportedly developed information from witnesses in the area and began an investigation into the incident in order to find the vehicle that had left the scene of the crash. During the investigation, police say they determined that a 2021 Dodge Ram pick-up truck had been traveling westbound at the time of the crash and that the passenger side mirror had hit the woman in the head.

On Monday, West was charged and released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Bethlehem Court at a later date.

Additionally, the Bethlehem Police Department would like to remind everyone that school is back in session next week resulting in a large increase in the number of bicyclists, pedestrians, and vehicle traffic in and around all school zones.

Bethlehem police offer the following safety tips for everyone to ensure a safe school year.

For Motorists:

Watch out for bicycles and pedestrians – as we anticipate an increase in young people walking and biking to school

Obey all school zone speed limits

Stop for flashing school bus lights

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks

Do NOT drop off students on roadways around the school, utilize only the school parking lots for student drop offs.

For Bicyclists and Pedestrians: