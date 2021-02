BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bethlehem Police say they are investigating several overnight vehicle break-ins. They are asking for anyone in the Town with video or other potential leads to give them a call at (518) 439-9973.

Police reminding residents to lock their cars at night and if you have to leave something valuable in the car, make sure to hide it. They are also asking people to lock the doors of their homes and garages.