Bethlehem Police arrest alleged ‘Porch Pirate’

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bethlehem Police have arrested Maureen McCarthy, 41, of Delmar after they say she stole packages from people’s homes and from drop boxes for UPS, FedEx and the USPS. The drop boxes were located at the rear of Main Square Plaza.

McCarthy has been charged with several counts of Possession of Stolen Property after police say they found stolen items. Police expect more charges to be filed.

Anyone who believes they had a package stolen should contact the Bethlehem Police Department at (518) 439-9973.

McCarthy is expected back in court on April 6. Bethlehem Police are reminding residents to not leave packages beside a full drop box.