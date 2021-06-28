Bethlehem man with arrested for DWI, 3 times legal limit

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Police said they arrested a Bethlehem man with a blood alcohol content (B.A.C.) more than three times the legal limit on Saturday, June 26.

State Police said they received a call for an erratic driver on I-87 in Malta Saturday afternoon shortly before noon. They said they observed Drew N. Fecteau, 31, pulling him over after watching him commit traffic violations.

Troopers said while talking to Fecteau they smelled alcohol and saw signs he was impaired. Fecteau was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.

Fecteau was taken to the State Police barracks in Queensbury where he gave a breath sample showing his B.A.C. to be .25%, more than three times the legal limit.

Fecteau was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and released to a third party. He is due in the Malta Town Court on July 8.