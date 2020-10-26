Bethlehem High School switches to virtual-only learning

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bethlehem Central High School is closing its doors for all students and transitioning to remote learning for at least one week. A statement on the school’s website says the move is the result of an uptick in coronavirus cases and widespread quarantine.

Two additional coronavirus cases were linked to the school on Sunday. All seven of the cases confirmed in the district were at Bethlehem Central High School.

The new cases involve individuals who attended the high schoo, during the week of October 19. Students and teachers in several classes linked to the positive individuals are being quarantined by the Albany County Health Department.

Both cases have also been linked to a positive case that was confirmed on Friday, October 23.

The Albany County Department of Health is working to identify close contacts of the confirmed cases.

School meals will still be available for high school students participating in virtual learning.

Breakfast and lunch meal bags will be available for contactless pickup from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Monday, October 26 to Friday, October 30.

There is no sign up necessary and all meal bags are free for all enrolled students.

Pick up location is at the Bethlehem High School cafeteria parking lot, off of Van Dyke Road. If a student cannot make it to the meal pick up, please contact Allissa Eiser, Food Service Director at aeiser@bethlehemschools.org or 518-439-8885.

All other Bethlehem Central School District schools will remain open for in-person learning. Students should also continue to fill out the daily COVID tracker.

