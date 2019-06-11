Bethlehem dive tank closed this summer

The dive tank at the Elm Avenue Park pool complex will be closed this summer while it undergoes renovation.

According to the Town of Bethlehem Parks and Recreation Administrator Jason Gallo, the decision was made in the best interest of the public and the renovated dive tank is projected to be open next season.

The following statement was posted on the Town of Bethlehem’s website:

“The Town uncovered serious unforeseen structural problems in the Dive Pool this spring while undertaking the first major rehabilitation work on it in 46 years. We therefore must close the Dive Pool this summer but all other pools and park operations will be open. We look forward to seeing you!”

Although the dive tank is closed, the Elm Avenue Park pool complex is still open daily from June 5 to September 2, 2019, weather permitting.