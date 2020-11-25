Bethlehem CSD update about high school, middle school Patroon 8

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, November 24, the Bethlehem Central School District learned that a member of the Bethlehem Central High School community has tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the number of staff at the high school and middle school who will still be quarantined after the Thanksgiving break, please note the following:

BCHS will be remote-only on Monday, Nov. 30.

BCMS Patroon 8 will continue as remote only through Thursday, Dec. 3. Patroon 8 students would return to in-person instruction on Friday, Dec. 4 (“B” day).

In-person instruction will resume for all other schools, as scheduled, on Monday, Nov. 30.

The individual who tested positive has not been at the high school since Friday, Nov. 20. This person is currently in isolation and will not return to the high school until they are cleared by the health department. In its case investigation, the Albany County Department of Health has determined there was no exposure at school related to this latest case.

Reminders about these changes will be sent to families via School Messenger. With the recent uptick in cases, it is important for families to pay close attention to any last-minute updates that may take place over the holiday weekend.

To help the district maintain a healthy learning environment for students, please adhere to the CDC holiday guidelines and the New York State travel advisory. Families who must travel over the holiday break should be aware of the state-mandated requirements for a return to school.