Bethlehem CSD to vote on $40M capital improvement project

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
bethlehem central schools

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Central School District will be voting on a $40.7 million capital improvement project to upgrade facilities across the district. Voting will take place October 19 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Bethlehem Central High School in Gym A.

If approved, the project would include improvements at every building in the district. The district said there is no tax increase associated with the project. The project is expected to be budget neutral, with debt service costs offset by New York State building aid and use of the district’s capital reserve funds.

Renovations included in the project include:

  • Middle school auditorium renovations
  • Middle school library media center renovations
  • Middle school tennis court renovations
  • High school synthetic turf multi-use athletic field
  • High school Gym A renovations
  • Playground shade canopies at all elementary schools
  • Transportation infrastructure to support 25 electric buses
  • Roof replacements

A full list of projects in the proposed BCSD 2021 Capital Project can be found on the district website.

