Bethlehem CSD to vote on $40M capital improvement project

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Central School District will be voting on a $40.7 million capital improvement project to upgrade facilities across the district. Voting will take place October 19 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Bethlehem Central High School in Gym A.

If approved, the project would include improvements at every building in the district. The district said there is no tax increase associated with the project. The project is expected to be budget neutral, with debt service costs offset by New York State building aid and use of the district’s capital reserve funds.

Renovations included in the project include:

Middle school auditorium renovations

Middle school library media center renovations

Middle school tennis court renovations

High school synthetic turf multi-use athletic field

High school Gym A renovations

Playground shade canopies at all elementary schools

Transportation infrastructure to support 25 electric buses

Roof replacements

A full list of projects in the proposed BCSD 2021 Capital Project can be found on the district website.