Bethlehem CSD is hiring bus drivers

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Central School District is hiring bus drivers and a commercial license is not needed in order to apply.
The district is allowing interested applicants to test drive a bus Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. by appointment only.
You must be 21 years of age and have a clean driving record in order to apply. The job has a starting rate of $17.86/ hour.
Those who qualify will receive on the job training to earn a commercial license.
To make an appointment you can call the Transportation Department at 518-439-3830.
