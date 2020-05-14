Bethlehem CSD introduce Board of Education candidates

Breaking News
BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Central School District held an event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Albany County on Wednesday introducing the candidates for the upcoming Board of Education (BOE) vote. Voters will elect three new members and vote on a school budget. The entire event can be seen above.

The election is set for June 9 and will be through absentee vote only. More information on the absentee voting process can be found on the District’s website.

The seven candidates appearing on the ballot in June are;

  • Christine Beck
  • Holly Dellenbaugh
  • Tricia Hertz
  • Kelly A. Magnuson
  • Meredith Moriarty
  • John F. Queenan
  • Ryan Richman

