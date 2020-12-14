Bethlehem CSD hosts ‘Caring and Sharing’ food drive

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to the middle and high schools going remote, Bethlehem school district is seeing a drop in donations this year. On Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the high school is hosting a Community Drive-Up and Drop-Off Day.

Contributions for this year’s Caring and Sharing Food Drive can be brought outside the high school’s Athletic Entrance. All food items will be donated to families in need within the community.

The food drive requests any of the following items: