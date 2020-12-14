Bethlehem CSD hosts ‘Caring and Sharing’ food drive

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to the middle and high schools going remote, Bethlehem school district is seeing a drop in donations this year. On Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the high school is hosting a Community Drive-Up and Drop-Off Day.

Contributions for this year’s Caring and Sharing Food Drive can be brought outside the high school’s Athletic Entrance. All food items will be donated to families in need within the community.

The food drive requests any of the following items:

  • 1 box of instant potatoes
  • 1 box/bag of rice
  • 1 canned vegetable (beans, peas, corn)
  • 1 canned fruit or fruit cocktail
  • 1 box stuffing mix
  • 1 box Bisquick
  • 1 package of instant pudding mix
  • 1 can of soup
  • 1 box of breakfast cereal
  • 1 jar of pasta/spaghetti sauce
  • 1 box of pasta
  • 1 box of brownie mix
  • 1 package cookie mix
  • 1 jar of peanut butter
  • 1 jar of grape jelly
  • 1 can of tuna fish
  • Additional items needed:
  • Dried fruits
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Individually packaged tissues

