Bethlehem CMS Patroon 6 to be remote December 8

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Central School District was notified on December 7 of a positive case of COVID-19 at Bethlehem Central Middle School. As a precaution, while contact tracing begins, students and staff in Patroon 6 only at Bethlehem Middle School will move to all-remote learning on Tuesday, December 8.

The last day the individual who tested positive was at school was Friday, December 4. The district will be working with the Albany County Department of Health on contact tracing related to this latest case.

If quarantine is required for students, families of those students will be contacted by the school, with a follow up by the Department of Health regarding quarantine requirements. If you do not receive a notification about quarantine, you are not considered a contact.

It is important that families districtwide continue to complete the district’s COVID screening tool every morning before school. Any indicator that results in a red “thumbs-down” on the screening should be reported to your child’s school nurse as soon as possible.

Please continue to follow these safety protocols:

Always wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose when you are out of your home or if someone from outside your household visits your home.

Wash hands with soap and water frequently when out of your home. If you cannot use soap and water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Don’t touch the eyes, nose or mouth unless your hands are clean.

Do not come to school when you are experiencing any of the following symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose.

If you or your child are experiencing symptoms, contact your health care provider immediately. COVID-19 testing information is available by calling the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at (888) 364-3065 or on the Albany County Department of Health website.