Bethlehem Central School District offering school bus test drives Thursday

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem Central School District is looking to hire bus drivers, and is offering free test drives to interested parties who may be unsure if it’s the right career choice.

Appointments to test drive a school bus are available until 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Call (518) 439-3830 to schedule a last-minute trail run.

You must wear a face-cover to attend a test drive.

You don’t need a commercial license to apply, but you must be over 21 and with a clean driving record. The district is offering a starting rate of $17.86 per hour for part-time drivers to work flexible schedules.

Eligible candidates will receive training to earn a commercial license.

If you’re not sure about the job, Bethlehem bus drivers typically work in the morning and the afternoon with a long break in between. Interested drivers may also be able to cover additional afterschool runs and sports or field trips, but otherwise, can count on having weekends, evenings, and summers off as well as school holidays and breaks.

LATEST STORIES