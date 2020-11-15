Bethlehem Central School District confirms 13th coronavirus case

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bethlehem Central School District has confirmed it’s 13th case of coronavirus since the beginning of the school year. Eleven of those, including the new case, are linked to the high school.

In a statement, the school district said the individual who tested positive is a student who has been learning remotely since the school year began and is not in the building.

The Albany County Department of Health have indicated there are no additional steps required for the district at this time.

All schools, including the high school and Slingerlands elementary school, which reported two cases earlier this week, remain open for in-person instruction.