Bethlehem Central High school to remain fully remote until Dec. 8, two new cases reported

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bethlehem Central School District Superintendent Jody Monroe announced Friday that the high school will remain fully remote until Tuesday, Dec. 8. She said that the Albany County Health Department confirmed two more cases associated with the school on Friday.

Monroe said in just the last week, there have been seven cases reported in individuals associated with in-person learning at the Bethlehem Central High School (BCHS), the highest number of any week since the return to school.

Monroe said that the district’s goal is to maximize in-person education, making the decision to remain remote a difficult one.

The district has been monitoring the cases and is making decisions that are in the best interest of students and staff. They will continue to closely monitor the situation and determine if BCHS will remain fully remote after Tuesday.

There are still several students and staff on quarantine until Tuesday. Monroe said that fortunately, recent cases in the school (those reported Nov. 30-Dec. 4) have not resulted in the kind of widespread quarantine of teachers and students that forced the high school into virtual learning on Nov. 24, it is only because Thanksgiving Break and a week of virtual learning have kept most people from the building.

Monroe went on to say if the cases in the high school continue to trend upward then the best course of action is to keep people out of the building. The district is hoping to see a reduction in cases and the opportunity to reopen. Monroe said they will inform parents and guardians of any changes.