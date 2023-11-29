SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethesda House is celebrating the completion of a new residential facility. The Cara House will provide 26 permanent supportive housing units with ten units dedicated to chronically homeless individuals and 16 emergency shelter beds.

Construction for the facility began in the spring of 2022. The project was funded in large by $6.4 million from the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority gave $33K to the project, and $1 million came from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Schenectady County committed $200,000.

Cara House will be operated by Bethesda House, an organization that provides housing and other services to vulnerable Schenectady residents and those re-entering society after incarceration. The facility is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s five-year housing plan, which includes the preservation of 10,000 homes with specific services for more vulnerable residents of communities.

Bethesda House has begun the process of housing the most critical cases at the Cara House and expects the facility will be at capacity by the end of the year. The facility will also help the Bethesda House expand case management, social work, education, and medical care programs.