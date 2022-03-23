ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Approximately 78% of Americans spring clean at least once a year, according to the American Cleaning Institute. Being that some people might spring clean at the beginning of the year, they may be clearing their closets for some new warm-weather clothing.

If a new wardrobe or partial wardrobe is in the works, where should people donate previously worn apparel? MyMove.com has a list of the 10 best places to donate clothes. Some organizations have locations in the Capital Region.

Goodwill is the number one place on MyMove.com’s list. There are four locations in the Capital Region: Colonie, Guilderland, Troy, and Hudson. Clothes donated to Goodwill are put in their stores, auctioned in bulk when not sold, or they are recycled, according to MyMove.com.

The Salvation Army is second on the list. There are seven locations throughout the area from Colonie to Glens Falls. Clothes are “by far the most important item we receive,” said Marketing and Development Director, Tim Raines. The Salvation Army also accepts shoes, furniture, and other household items.

“We do occasionally receive more donations than we can handle on a given day due to continued staffing shortages (we need drivers for our trucks to move the donated items from the stores to the processing center where items are sorted, etc.), so it’s best for donors to call ahead,” Raines said.

Salvation Army locations and normal business hours

43 West Fulton Street Gloversville NY 12078 Mon-Sat 9a-5p 376 Quaker Road Glens Falls NY 12804 Tues-Sat 10a-5p 2145 Central Avenue Colonie NY 12205 Mon-Sat 9a-6p 282 Saratoga Road Glenville NY 12302 Tues-Sat 9a-5p 300 Fairview Avenue Hudson NY 12534 Mon-Sat 9a-6p 190 Troy-Schenectady Road Latham NY 12110 Mon-Sat 9a-6p 1757 Route 9 Clifton Park NY 12065 Mon-Sat 9a-5p

Dress for Success takes in gently worn business attire and gives it to women as part of a total program to help them become financially independent. They also provide support and career advancement programs. Dress for Success has an affiliate in Albany.

“Your fabulous suits and other professional apparel will furnish another woman with the confidence to enter or return to the workplace, make a great first impression and land a job that could change her life,” the organization said.

Dress for Success only accepts clean clothes (laundered or dry cleaned) free from rips or stains. Clothes must also be on hangers. It’s a good idea to make sure that no matter which organization clothes are donated to that they are clean, without rips or stains.