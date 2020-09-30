Best metropolitan areas to raise children: Capital Region ranks in top 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Capital Region was ranked in the top 20 for the best metropolis to raise children in. Finance technology company, SmartAsset, used several metrics and information from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank 200 metropolitan areas nationwide.

High school graduation rates, air pollution, percentage of children in the population, violent crime rate, percentage of children without health insurance, housing costs, child poverty rate, and availability of children’s entertainment centers were all taken into consideration by SmartAsset for ranking purposes.

Much of the information used in the rankings came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey. To find crime/violence rates, SmartAsset looked at the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute School of Medicine and Public Health County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, says SmartAsset Spokesperson, Mark LoCastro.

SmartAsset Spokesperson, Mark LoCastro, discusses why the Capital District ranked 19th

Empowering people to make better financial decisions is what SmartAsset does, says LoCastro. He says the company’s goal is to provide data-driven information to consumers so they can use the information to make better financial decisions.

LoCastro says this makes the metropolitan rankings for best places to raise children important for families who want to see how and in what aspects their areas stack up against other metropolitan areas and also for future planning.

