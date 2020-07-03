Best Fitness eager to reopen gyms in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Best Fitness Vice President of Sales and Personal Training, Andy Marino, says its gyms are preparing to reopen in New York with new protocols to keep its staff and members safe from COVID-19. Marino says while they haven’t received any guidance from the state on procedures, they are using multiple sources for its plan.

Best Fitness has created a plan for the reopening of gyms in New Hampshire. Marino says they will be using this along with general guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control for their New York plan.

Marino says Best Fitness has always focused on keeping gyms safe for its members and that the new protocols are an extension of that. Nationally, Marino says members are respecting the rules and are being diligent about cleanliness.

“At Best Fitness, we are committed to re-opening our gyms in accordance with state regulations and guidelines to ensure public safety while supporting the health, safety and livelihoods of our employees,” says Marino. “The health and well-being of our members, employees, and the community we serve is our number one priority. We are eager to re-open and help our members safely continue toward their fitness goals.”

Gyms in Massachusetts are scheduled to reopen on July 6. New York has yet to set a date when gyms will reopen.