Best Buddies fires up the grill in Sunmark parking lot, raises $700+ for disabled students

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A hot grill on a cold day Wednesday raised around $700 for Albany-area students with disabilities. Volunteers set up shop in the Sunmark Latham parking lot selling hot dogs and bratwurst for the Best Buddies Albany chapter. The program services kids with intellectual or developmental disabilities from kindergarten all the way to college.

“Every time we have one of these events, we get to talk to new people and talk to them about Best Buddies, and they get to see out Buddies who are out in the community making a difference,” says Best Buddies Albany-Area Director Heidi Barcomb.

Best Buddies partners students with and without disabilities to help break down barriers, offers opportunities to learn leadership skills, and even helps participants find jobs after graduation. Misael Monroe-Brosen says being part of Best Buddies in high school made him the person he is today.

“It absolutely changed my life. I was helping out so many kids with things that needed help from me and like I found a way to help and make a difference in people’s lives who felt like they didn’t fit in in different places in school and outside of school both ways, so it’s been a really big help for me,” he says.

Wednesday’s Sunmark Bank cookout fundraiser was also a family affair with Misael’s dad Brian dressing up for the occasion.

“Whoever raised the most money, the other one had to wear the hot dog costume today, so Audrey won, I lost and here I am,” says Brian Brosen.

A fun dog with three disabled children of his own and a serious message.

“What I want everyone to walk away with is though people may appear different or act different, inside we are all the same and actually, connection is really important for a lot of these people and that’s what I hope everybody gets out of this today,” he explains to News 10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

