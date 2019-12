ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) Beroro Efekoro is walking into the New Year as the first Nigerian born to hold public office in Albany County.

Efekoro was sworn into the Albany County Legislature over the weekend.

His interest in politics began before this title. In 2012, he moved to the Capital Region to attend the University of Albany. There he started his own non-profit and even gained citizenship.

Efekoro will represent the 7th legislative district.