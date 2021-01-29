Bernie’s inauguration baseball card breaks records

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A limited edition baseball card featuring an image of Senator Bernie Sanders at President Joe Biden’s inauguration is the best selling Topps NOW card of all time, the company has said. Over 91,000 of the cards were sold, almost doubling the 51,000 cards featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci which set the record last year.

The cards, which feature the Vermont senator in a mask, mittens and a winter coat, were priced at $10.99 and available on the Topps website for a week.

They were part of a series based around the inauguration which featured: the President and Vice President swearing-in ceremonies, along with JLO, Garth Brooks, and Lady Gaga’s performances.

Sanders’ appearance at the inauguration also inspired a number of memes, a bobblehead and a spike in mitten sales. The bobblehead, which was issued by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, is also breaking records and is currently the second-best selling of all time.