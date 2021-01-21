Bernie at inauguration featured on baseball card

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEWS10) – Bernie Sanders sitting in mittens and a winter coat during President Joe Biden’s inauguration has been featured on a limited edition baseball card. The card, which is being produced by Topps, is one of a series which includes: the President and Vice President swearing-in ceremonies, along with JLO, Garth Brooks, and Lady Gaga’s performances.
The Vermont Senator’s attire during the ceremony has already inspired a string of memes, a bobblehead, and a spike in mitten sales.
Topps say the cards are priced at $10.99, will retail for one week and are only available on their website.
You can view all of the cards in the series in the gallery below: