Bernie at inauguration featured on baseball card

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEWS10) – Bernie Sanders sitting in mittens and a winter coat during President Joe Biden’s inauguration has been featured on a limited edition baseball card. The card, which is being produced by Topps, is one of a series which includes: the President and Vice President swearing-in ceremonies, along with JLO, Garth Brooks, and Lady Gaga’s performances.

The Vermont Senator’s attire during the ceremony has already inspired a string of memes, a bobblehead, and a spike in mitten sales.

Topps say the cards are priced at $10.99, will retail for one week and are only available on their website.

You can view all of the cards in the series in the gallery below: