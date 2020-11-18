Berkshire South Community Center taking reservations for this year’s Thanks Supper

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10)—Thanksgiving is approaching fast, and in Great Barrington, the Berkshire South Community Center is taking reservations for this year’s dinner. As of Wednesday, one-hundred of the available 450 dinner slots were claimed. The meals will either be delivered, or people can pick them up at the Center.

This year things are different as Berkshire South plans around COVID-19. In the past, the Thanksgiving meal was held at the Center. All 250 meals were cooked at Berkshire South by their team of volunteers and cooks.

“We will have a full traditional Thanksgiving feast with turkey, stuffing, butternut squash, pie, and everything,” said Jenise Lucey, executive director of Berkshire South. “It will all be prepared by four local professional chefs, who will bring the food to the community center, and it will be package cold.”

In years past the Thanksgiving meal was prepared in the kitchen at Berkshire South Community Center.

The meals will be packaged so that community members will be able to reheat the food, Lucey said.

Lucey said the meals are for community members in and around Great Barrington. There are different times set up on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to pick up your meals, or they can be delivered.

To make a reservation reach out to Berkshire South Community Center at 413-528-2810 EXT. 0.