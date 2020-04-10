Berkshire Museum’s Wally takes a make-over vacation

GERMANTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Wally has sat in front of the Berkshire Museum, through rain, sleet, sun and snow since 1997. Friday the museum loaded him onto a flatbed and sent him off for a much-needed makeover.

Wally has a broken tail, luckily the original mold that he was created from still exists.

Museum executive director Jeff Rodgers, says Wally is in need of some work and will spend the summer in Germantown being inspected head to toe, inside and out. Rodgers says Wally needs some tail repair along with a fresh coat of paint. He says that they still have his original mold so repairing the tail will be easy.

Wally will stay in Germantown through the summer.

Wally was created by the famous Hudson based sculpture Louis Paul Jonas and was made from the same mold used for the Stegosaurus at the 1964 New York World’s Fair.

Rodgers says that this is the perfect time for him to go on vacation as his spot in front of the museum is undergoing some work. Wally will have to find a temporary home once his make-over is complete before he can return home to the museum in October.

