Berkshire Medical Center changes visitation policies due to COVID

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) is changing visitation policies due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to BMC, community spread of COVID-19 has risen dramatically in recent weeks following reports of unrestricted and non-socially distant large gatherings, which has resulted in a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions and cases.
Guidelines:
- Medical/Surgical, Critical Care, Progressive Care, Behavioral Health, Rehab, Family Birth Center and Pediatrics: No visitation
- Emergency Department: No visitors in the department, including the lobby
- End-of-Life Circumstances: Based on individual circumstances
- Ambulatory surgery/Endoscopy/Crane Center: A companion can drop off the patient, leave the building and return to pick up patient and receive discharge instructions if needed
- No visitation for patients suspected of or testing positive for COVID-19
Exceptions for designated support persons such as:
- 1 Birth partner
- 1 Parent of a child 18 or under at a time
- 1 Designated support person for patients with intellectual, cognitive, or physical disabilities
- 1 attorney
- End of life companion in approved circumstances
Designated support persons will be required to:
- Only enter through the main entrance or ED
- To be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure
- Sign in, show ID and be given a visitor badge
- Always wear a mask
- Must go directly to the patient’s room
- Perform hand hygiene before entering and leaving the patient’s room
- Remain in the patient’s room during their entire visit
- Always maintain a 6-foot distance from the patient if possible
- Do not eat or drink in the patient’s room
BMC is encouraging digital visits to assure contact between patients and loved ones. BMC staff can help set up an electronic visit using BMC equipment or the patient’s own device.
