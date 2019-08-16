Berkshire Mall’s future still uncertain

LANESBOROUGH, MA. (NEWS10) — Berkshire Mall is still a ghost town, and it’s future now is even more uncertain than before.

The Berkshire Eagle reported that the mall’s new owner missed the deadline on its taxes both to the town of Lanesborough and to the Baker Hill Road District. This, after that very owner paid off close to $1 million in property taxes owed by the mall in June, when they took over ownership.

Locals told News10 about what the mall once was, and what they fear it will never be again.

“It was amazing. It was always packed. It was the place to be on a Friday night, like when I was in eighth grade. This is where everybody was,” Jamie Parise told News10. “The movies were booming. Every store was full. The food court was full.”

News10 tried speaking to a man at the mall who identified himself as the mall’s owner, but he said he didn’t have time to speak.