Berkshire HorseWorks receives grants to support humane education programs

RICHMOND, Mass. (NEWS10) – Berkshire HorseWorks Inc., which provides EAGALA Model Equine-Assisted Learning and Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy sessions, received the Latham Grant for Humane Education and the Oxbow Rescue Grant.

“Each of these incredible grants comes at a critical time for us as we navigate the new COVID world and develop programming to support families in need in our community,” says Hayley Sumner, founder and Executive Director of Berkshire HorseWorks Inc.

The Latham Foundation awarded $5,000 to support the nonprofit’s “PEACE: Bully Prevention/Intervention” program, making it more widely available for students grades K-8 in Berkshire County.

According to HorseWorks, the strength-based program incorporates ground-based metaphorical and role-playing activities exposing participants experientially to the real-time impacts of bullying in a fun and safe environment. Participants are encouraged to cultivate self-awareness, boost confidence, and feel empowered; the program is particularly suited for both those who have mental health diagnoses and for those in general matriculation.

The second grant for $1,000, from Oxbow Animal Health, will aid in maintaining veterinary care and food for Berkshire HorseWorks’ two therapy donkeys, Bolt and Rodeo. While the world is on lockdown due to COVID-19, programming that typically supports care for the horses and donkeys has been put on indefinite hiatus.

The two miniature Sicilian donkeys are integral to the Equine-Assisted programs Berkshire HorseWorks provides. Oxbow’s donation will help Rodeo and Bolt achieve the quality of life they require, keeping them working uninterrupted despite the closures of a COVID world.

Berkshire HorseWorks, a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation, is part of the international EAGALA network of 5000 certified practitioners is 50 countries providing Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy (EAP) Equine-Assisted Learning (EAL) and Equine-Assisted Team building (EAT). Through the power of horses, Berkshire HorseWorks provides the tools to cope, challenge, communicate, heal, lead, empathize and thrive in today’s word.