ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Zerbini Family Circus is bringing the big top to Adams, Massachusetts. The circus will be at the Aggie Fairgrounds from July 14 to 16.

The 90-minute performance will be under the Big Top with general admission seating on bleacher seats. Doors open one hour before the show. Online ticket sales are not available for this event.

Showtimes

July 14 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

July 15 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

July 16 at 2 p.m.

Limited advance $15 tickets are available at Racing Mart in Adams, AJ’s Trailside Pub in Adams, or Berkshire Blends in North Adams. Tickets are $18 the day of, and each paid adult can bring one kid free with a coupon. Kids 3 years and under are free. Tickets are $7 for every other child.

The fairgrounds are located at 371 Old Columbia Street. The event is sponsored by the Adams Street Fair Committee.