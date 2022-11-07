BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (NEWS10) — A 26-year-old Berkshire County woman has pleaded not guilty to killing her 74-year-old grandmother. On Monday, Kelsie Cote was arraigned at the Northern Berkshire District Court on the following charges: murder, assault with intent to murder, and obstruction of evidence.

According to police, they received a 911 call from a relative on November 1 at 4 p.m. When police arrived at the Church Street home, they found Doris Cote dead in the basement.

Andrea Harrington, the District Attorney for Northern Berkshire District Court, says that Doris Cote lived alone and had a good relationship with her granddaughter Kelsie. But, according to Harrington, Cote gave inconsistent answers and even admitted to trying to hide the weapons from the crime scene.

“She claimed that she left her residence at 7:30 at night… in the evening of Halloween. But the evidence shows that she actually left after that night…in the morning of November 1st,” District Attorney Harrison said. “She [also] claimed that she found her grandmother at the bottom of the stairs, but there was evidence of a violent assault in an upstairs room. And there is evidence that the body was dragged to the stairs.”

As for the motive, the District Attorney did not want to disclose that information before the trial. NEWS10 tried to talk with Cote’s defense attorney, but he refused to comment.