STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Trustees of Reservations’ Winterlights is returning to Naumkeag this winter for its fifth year. The show is running from November 25 through January 7, Wednesdays through Sundays.

The 48-acre property is illuminated with more than 150,000 LED bulbs and features themed displays that have included a Rainbow Road, and even a Chinese Garden, in years past. The Trustees change the orientation of some of the light displays each year to switch things up—promising a unique experience for visitors this winter.

Shuttles will bring showgoers from the town’s information booth to Naumkeag. Parking will be located in downtown Stockbridge, at designated parking spaces on both sides of Town Hall located at 50 Main Street. There will be no parking on-site at Naumkeag.

Winterlights is also happening at the Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens in North Andover and the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton. Tickets are available now online, along with an FAQ.