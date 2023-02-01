WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) — With dangerously low temperatures coming to the Capital Region, the Williamstown Police Department is reminding people their station can be used as an emergency warming center. Anyone needing help can speak with the dispatcher on duty.

An arctic front will move through the region after midnight Thursday night. Temperatures will plummet into Friday morning with highs in the 20s to 30s below zero. Wind chill temperatures could be as cold as 70 degrees below zero.

The Williamstown police station is located at 825 Simonds Rd. or can be called at (413) 458-5733.