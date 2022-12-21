WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) — The town of Williamstown has appointed Michael Ziemba as its next chief of police. Ziemba served as interim chief of the department for over two years and as lieutenant of the department two years prior to that.

Prior to serving as lieutenant, Ziemba was a patrol officer in the department for 18 years and worked for the Adams police department for several years in the early 2000s. Along with his extensive background and many certifications in the department, Ziemba holds degrees in criminal justice and environmental science and is a graduate of the FBI LEEDA courses and Roger Williams University Command Series Program.

Interim town manager Bob Menicocci states, “The past two years have been challenging for the police department and Mike has shown great vision and determination in rebuilding the public trust. He has the experience and integrity needed to build the level of professionalism within the department that the town expects.” Ziemba comments, “I’m honored to have the confidence and support of town manager Menicocci and look forward to continuing to move forward together with the community.”

Ziemba is a native of North Berkshire and worked on his family’s dairy farm prior to a life in law enforcement. He currently lives in North Adams with his wife and their three children.