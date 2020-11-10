Western Massachusetts sees record highs in November

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts broke another record high temperature on Monday with temperatures over 70 degrees in November.

According to meteorologist Brian Lapis from NEWS10’s Springfield sister station, Monday’s high reached 75 degrees at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

This breaks the previous record of 74 degrees, which was set in 1975.

Temperatures are expected to reach 72 degrees on Tuesday with rain and a few clouds in the forecast this week.

