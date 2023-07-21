National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials confirmed they’ve detected West Nile Virus in a mosquito in Berkshire County. So far, no human cases of the virus have been reported this season in Massachusetts.

Mosquito samples taken in Pittsfield tested positive for the virus, making it the fourth positive mosquito sample taken statewide in 2023. The first positive sample was taken in Brookline on July 6, the second in Worcester on July 7, and the third in West Springfield on July 20.

In humans, West Nile Virus generally causes mild illness, with symptoms including fever, body aches, vomiting, and diarrhea, but you should get checked out if these symptoms become severe. However, in rare cases, it can lead to severe illness, including meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord) and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and even lead to death.

Tips to avoid mosquito bites include: