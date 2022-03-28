PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – This year’s Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade, which has been named “Back with a Bang”, will also include a new and improved website. No more snail mail to parade participants or donors; the parade can now be built entirely online.

The Pittsfield Parade committee announced Sunday you can now go to Pittsfieldparade.com and fill out the form on the homepage to join the festivities. No need to try and remember to fill out the mailed form or check for a likely spammed email.

On the new website, users can also see photos of their own entry from the year before, learn about the current theme and parade poster, and who actually puts the parade together. The latest news and updates on the parade will be posted on the new website as well.

Parade Chairman Pete Marchetti said it’s a “new way of doing business for us,” adding that, “participants, sponsors, donors, spectators and those simply seeking information will find the process more convenient, efficient and easier to operate.” Marchetti said all applications may be submitted electronically. “None of the forms for sponsorship, application to participate, or waiver forms were available online to complete online before but thanks to this much-needed modernization they are available today.”

Marchetti said applications were emailed this year as a precaution against the brand-new website but fears that the unknown number was likely delivered to spam due to changes in contact information that happen annually for many. “This is why this new process is so important,” said Marchetti, adding, “we need to get the new process up to speed as quickly as possible. And it’s now possible.”

Upcoming parade meetings will be held bi-weekly beginning on April 13, at the Polish Falcons at 7 p.m. New volunteers are welcome to attend and participate, as new ideas are always welcome. Contact parade organizers for more information at (413) 447-7763, or by email at info@pittsfieldparade.com.